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Braves' Ronald Acuna: Not activated Sunday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Acuna (hamstring) isn't included in Atlanta's lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles and appears unlikely to be activated from the 10-day injured list until at least Monday.

Acuna isn't believed to have experienced any setbacks with his left hamstring during his rehab assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett, but he'll get at least one day of rest after he went 1-for-3 with a walk while playing a full nine innings in right field for the affiliate Saturday. Assuming the 28-year-old joins the big club on its upcoming road trip to New York, he could be back in the lineup for Monday's series opener versus the Mets.

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