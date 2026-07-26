Braves' Ronald Acuna: Not activated Sunday

Acuna (hamstring) isn't included in Atlanta's lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles and appears unlikely to be activated from the 10-day injured list until at least Monday.

Acuna isn't believed to have experienced any setbacks with his left hamstring during his rehab assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett, but he'll get at least one day of rest after he went 1-for-3 with a walk while playing a full nine innings in right field for the affiliate Saturday. Assuming the 28-year-old joins the big club on its upcoming road trip to New York, he could be back in the lineup for Monday's series opener versus the Mets.