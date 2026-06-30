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Braves' Ronald Acuna: Not expected back before break

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Acuna (hamstring) went through a full pregame workout at Truist Park in Atlanta on Tuesday, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

It's a big step for Acuna, who is on the 10-day injured list for the second time this season with a strained left hamstring. He missed nearly three weeks of action the first time and has already been out longer than that this time around. Going through a full workout suggests Acuna could be nearing a return to games, but Atlanta manager Walt Weiss said it's a "long shot" the outfielder returns before the All-Star break. Acuna could be back for the beginning of the second half, however.

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