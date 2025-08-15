default-cbs-image
Atlanta activated Acuna (calf) from the 10-day injured list Friday.

As expected, Acuna will rejoin the active roster Friday for the start of a three-game set in Cleveland. The right fielder has been on the shelf since July 30 with a calf strain. Sandy Leon was outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding move. Acuna's return means fewer opportunities for Eli White and Vidal Brujan in right field. Acuna is batting third and playing right field in Friday's game against the Guardians.

