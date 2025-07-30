Acuna was removed from Tuesday's game against Kansas City with right Achilles tightness.

Acuna seemed unable to run at a full sprint in the outfield during the sixth inning, and the decision to pull him was made after he couldn't track down a flyball off the bat of Vinnie Pasquantino that resulted in a ground-rule double. Atlanta has labeled Acuna's injury as just tightness, so he doesn't seem to be dealing with a severe injury, but he may still need a day or two off to recover.