Acuna is 1-for-11 with one double and one run in four games through the first week of spring training.

The 23-year-old played through a wrist injury during the playoffs last season, but he's fully healthy in camp and seeing plenty of action early on. Acuna had a .987 OPS with 14 homers, eight stolen bases and 29 RBI in 46 games for Atlanta in 2020, and he should continue to operate atop the lineup for the Braves this season.