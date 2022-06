Acuna is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Giants, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

He'll be one of three Atlanta regulars sitting out in a day game after a night game, as Adam Duvall and Austin Riley are also joining Acuna on the bench. Acuna had started in every contest for Atlanta since June 2, slashing .266/.337/.481 with five home runs and three stolen bases over that 19-game stretch.