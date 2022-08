Acuna went 2-for-4 with one double in Monday's win over the Pirates.

The All Star added two hits to what has been a great month of August. Acuna is now hitting .325 in the month after hitting .259 up to that point. His season-long line of .274/.367/.412 is not what fantasy managers have come to expect from the phenom, but his 25 steals are good for second in the majors, impressive given that he has played in just 88 games.