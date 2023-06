Acuna went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two stolen bases in Sunday's win over the Diamondbacks.

The 25-year-old superstar is up to 26 steals on the season, two back of major-league leader Esteury Ruiz. Acuna's doing damage in all phases of the game though, banging out multiple hits in five of the last 10 contests and slashing .331/.407/.564 on the year with 12 homers, 32 RBI and 52 runs.