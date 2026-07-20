Braves' Ronald Acuna: Uncertain to return before Thursday

Manager Walt Weiss said Sunday that Acuna (hamstring) isn't guaranteed to be activated from the 10-day injured list before Atlanta's homestand ends Thursday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. "He's still got some days ahead of him," Weiss said. "We just want to make sure he doesn't have to try to figure it out or struggle up here. A guy like Acuna... moves the needle for our team. But we have to use good judgment there."

Acuna is now five games into a rehab assignment and has gone 2-for-12 with a home run and 4:3 BB:K between stops in the rookie-level Florida Complex League and Triple-A Gwinnett. After serving as a designated hitter in the first four contests, Acuna played right field for the first time Sunday with Gwinnett, and the organization could keep the five-time All-Star at Triple-A for a few more games in order to pick up more defensive reps. Until Acuna is deemed ready to rejoin the big club, Atlanta will get by with a combination of Brewer Hicklen and Eli White in right field.