Acuna won't be in the lineup Friday against the Rangers, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Acuna's surgically repaired knee looked fine Thursday in his season debut, as he went 1-for-5 with two stolen bases. However, the team understandably is taking a cautious approach with its top player, and it's likely that Acuna will continue to have built-in days off for the foreseeable future. Atlanta has not announced who will replace Acuna in the lineup, though Guillermo Heredia is a likely option.