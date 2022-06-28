Acuna (foot) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Phillies.

Even after an off day Monday, Acuna's absence from the lineup for a second straight game comes as no major surprise after he was using a medical scooter to get around the Atlanta clubhouse during Sunday's series finale with the Dodgers. Acuna fouled a ball off his left foot in Saturday's 5-3 win and avoided a fracture, but he's not yet putting much pressure on the bruised foot and could require a trip to the 10-day injured list. Atlanta may want to wait and see how much progress Acuna makes, if any, over the next day or two before determining if he'll need to go on the IL. Mike Ford will enter the lineup in Acuna's stead Tuesday.