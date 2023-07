Murphy went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run and two walks Saturday in a 6-1 win over the Rays.

Murphy produced half of Atlanta's runs on one swing when he slugged a three-run shot to left field in the fourth inning. It was the All-Star catcher's third straight game with a long ball, and he's gone 6-for-11 with seven RBI over that span. Murphy has hit 17 home runs through 67 contests, and he's already just one shy of his career-high mark of 18 set last season over 148 contests.