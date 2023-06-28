Murphy went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Twins.

Atlanta's offense came out of the gate firing, and Murphy's first-inning homer off Joe Ryan was one of five long balls the team hit in its first 10 plate appearances. The catcher is putting the finishing touches on a strong month of June that has seen him slash .300/.340/.500 through 15 games, and on the season Murphy's up to 13 homers and 44 RBI in 60 contests, a pace that would shatter the career highs of 18 home runs and 66 RBI he set last year in Oakland.