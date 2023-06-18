Murphy was diagnosed with inflammation in his right hamstring Sunday and is expected to be held out of the lineup for at least the next couple days, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old was removed from Saturday's win over the Rockies due to hamstring tightness, but it appears he's avoided a serious injury and may not require a trip to the injured list. Travis d'Arnaud should step in as the club's primary backstop as Murphy continues to be evaluated over the next few days. Chadwick Tromp was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett for catching depth ahead of Sunday's series finale versus Colorado.