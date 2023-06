Murphy went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Thursday's win over Colorado.

Murphy had been slumping a bit coming into Thursday's contest, going 4-for-26 (.154) over his last eight games -- his three-hit effort was his first multi-hit game since June 3. Overall, the 28-year-old backstop is still slashing a strong .285/.384/.535 with 12 homers, 33 runs scored and 42 RBI through 232 plate appearances in his first season with Atlanta.