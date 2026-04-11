Atlanta manager Walt Weiss said that Strider (oblique) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment Thursday, Barrett Sallee of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

Strider was placed on the injured list shortly before Opening Day due to an oblique strain he suffered near the end of spring training. After throwing a live batting practice session Saturday without issue, Strider has now received the green light to begin pitching in minor-league games. Atlanta's goal is to have Strider throw roughly 40-to-45 pitches during his first rehab outing and build him up his count over multiple starts before returning from the IL, likely in late April or early May.