Strider (oblique) threw a bullpen session Tuesday without issue, and he'll work a live batting practice session before beginning a rehab assignment, MLB.com reports.

The right-hander suffered an oblique strain at the tail end of spring training, but the issue doesn't appear as though it will cost him too much time. Strider had built up to 61 pitches prior to being shut down in late March, so he should only need one or two rehab starts before being ready to come off the IL. Martin Perez will remain in the Atlanta rotation until Strider is cleared for his 2026 debut.