Strider (oblique) will throw a live batting practice session Saturday, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

It's presumed to be the last step before Strider heads out on a rehab assignment. Strider suffered the strained left oblique at the end of spring training and has missed his first three turns through the rotation, but it appears a 2026 debut will happen in the near future. Martin Perez has been filling in at the back end of Atlanta's rotation while Strider has been out.