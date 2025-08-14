Brujan will start in right field and bat seventh in Thursday's contest versus the Mets.

A recent waiver claim, Brujan might have passed Eli White in the pecking order in right field, as he's now started three of the last five games overall and three of the last four against right-handed pitching. However, it could be a moot point, as Ronald Acuna (calf) is due back any day now. Brujan is 1-for-4 with a 1:4 K:BB in his first two games with Atlanta.