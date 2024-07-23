Merrifield (finger) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds.
Merrifield was struck in the finger by a groundball while taking part in defensive drills before Monday's game, and although he was cleared of a fracture, his Atlanta debut will be pushed back. It's unclear if Merrifield will be available off the bench Tuesday.
