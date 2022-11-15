site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' William Woods: Designated for assignment
Woods was designated for assignment by Atlanta on Tuesday.
The 23-year-old reliever has been limited by injuries these past two seasons after not pitching during 2020. Woods had a 5.19 ERA in 17.1 innings over 18 appearances at Triple-A.
