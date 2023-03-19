site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mets-william-woods-reassigned-to-minors-camp | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mets' William Woods: Reassigned to minors camp
By
RotoWire Staff
Mar 18, 2023
at
10:04 pm ET
•
1 min read
Woods was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Mets on Saturday.
Woods was sent outright to Triple-A Syracuse after clearing waivers in January, but did get a chance to pitch in camp for the Mets as an invite. The former Atlanta prospect will provide pitching depth at the upper levels in 2023.
More News
01/09/2023
• by RotoWire Staff
12/27/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
11/18/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
11/15/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
09/19/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
09/16/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Interactive staff
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read