Houser allowed one run on six hits and three walks while striking out four batters over five innings in a no-decision against the Cubs on Wednesday.

To get through five frames, Houser needed 104 pitches and threw only 60 of them for a strike, but the veteran still allowed just one run to score. The right-hander didn't retire the side in order in any inning, though a key part of his success was preventing the Cubs from notching any extra-base hits. Since his return to the rotation June 29, Houser has allowed just three runs over 11 frames, but he's yielded 13 hits and four walks during that span. He's pitched well enough to justify Milwaukee's decision to include him in a six-man rotation, though that could change when Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) is ready return from the injured list.