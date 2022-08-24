Houser (elbow) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Wednesday's start against the Dodgers.

Houser recently completed a three-game rehab assignment in which he allowed six runs (three earned) on six hits and seven walks while striking out 10 in 8.1 innings. He was slated to throw 60-75 pitches during a rehab start Sunday before the Brewers decided to bring him back for Wednesday's series finale, so he'll likely be on a pitch count against the Dodgers.