Houser (4-8) allowed five runs on nine hits and a walk with three strikeouts in six innings, taking the loss Friday versus the Blue Jays.

It's the fifth time in his last six starts that Houser's allowed at least three runs. The Blue Jays did all their damage against him in the second inning, with a three-run Matt Chapman double accounting for most of it. Houser saw his ERA rise to 4.50 with a 1.45 WHIP and 57:30 K:BB across 74 innings in 14 starts. The right-hander's had a rather mediocre season so far, but he may have some streaming appeal in next week's projected road start versus the Pirates.