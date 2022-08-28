McCutchen is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.
With Keston Hiura getting a look as the Brewers' designated hitter Sunday, McCutchen will retreat to the bench for the afternoon game. Since blasting three home runs over a two-game stretch Aug. 18 and 19, McCutchen has gone 4-for-29 with no extra-base hits over his subsequent seven starts.
