McCutchen went 2-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored Thursday against the Dodgers.

McCutchen took Andrew Heaney yard on both occasions, bringing his homer total on the campaign to 13. Entering Thursday's game, McCutchen had just two homers and a .232 average across 22 games since the All-Star break. For the season, he owns a .253/.322/.406 line across 438 plate appearances.