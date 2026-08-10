Brewers' Blake Burke: Heading to Triple-A

Burke was promoted to Triple-A Nashville on Sunday, Chase Ford of MiLB Central reports.

Burke has had a remarkable season with Double-A Biloxi, batting .285 with 30 home runs, 88 RBI, 68 runs scored and 28 stolen bases over 96 contests to this point. The 23-year-old has shown impressive power throughout his entire professional career since the Brewers selected him 34th overall in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, and if he maintains a similar level of production with Nashville, he could make his major-league debut before the end of the 2026 campaign.