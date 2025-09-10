Burke is slashing .308/.382/.558 with eight home runs and 27 RBI in 32 games for Double-A Biloxi.

The lefty-hitting first baseman cut his groundball rate from 52.4 percent at High-A to 45.5 percent at Double-A, and his game power has taken off as a result. Burke, who was promoted from High-A Wisconsin to Biloxi on Aug. 2, will face significant internal competition for playing time in the coming years, as first rounders Brock Wilken and Andrew Fischer are also most likely to end up at first base and Andrew Vaughn is under club control through the 2027 season. Still, Burke, who turned 22 in June, has opened eyes with his performance for the Shuckers and he may not require a full 2026 season's worth of development in the upper levels before his bat is big-league ready.