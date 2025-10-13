Brewers' Blake Perkins: Absent from Game 1 lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Perkins is not in the lineup for Monday's Game 1 of the NLCS against the Dodgers.
Perkins started in center field in four of the five NLDS games versus the Cubs and participated in all five contests, but he will begin Monday's contest on the bench. Sal Frelick is shifting to center field and will be flanked by Isaac Collins in left field and Jackson Chourio in right field.
More News
-
Brewers' Blake Perkins: Taking seat in Game 3•
-
Brewers' Blake Perkins: Matches career high with five RBI•
-
Brewers' Blake Perkins: Fades into reserve role•
-
Brewers' Blake Perkins: Sitting against lefty•
-
Brewers' Blake Perkins: Out of Thursday's lineup•
-
Brewers' Blake Perkins: Giving way to Lockridge in Game 1•