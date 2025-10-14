Brewers' Blake Perkins: Out of Game 2 lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Perkins isn't in the lineup for Game 2 of the NLCS against the Dodgers on Tuesday.
Perkins will miss out on the starting nine for a second consecutive game Tuesday, allowing Jake Bauers to start in left field and bat eighth.
