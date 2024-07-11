Perkins will start in center field and bat ninth in Thursday's game against the Pirates.

Though he'll stick in the lineup for a fifth straight start after going 4-for-15 with a home run, three walks and a stolen base across the prior four contests, Perkins still looks to be the Brewers' fourth outfielder. Each of Perkins' prior four starts came against left-handers, and he'll remain in the lineup Thursday against Pirates right-hander Paul Skenes while Jackson Chourio exits the starting nine in what appears to be a routine off day. Some combination of Chourio, Garrett Mitchell, Sal Frelick and Christian Yelich still appears to be the Brewers' preferred starting outfield trio and designated hitter versus right-handed pitching.