Perkins (shin) began participating in baseball activities Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Perkins has been on the injured list all season due to a fractured lower leg. It's unclear how quickly the Brewers are going to ramp up the intensity of his rehab, though the 28-year-old is still trending toward activation sometime in May.
