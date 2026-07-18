Brewers' Brandon Lockridge: Approaching rehab assignment

Manager Pat Murphy said Saturday that Lockridge (knee) is expected to begin a rehab assignment next week, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Lockridge initially landed on the IL in early May due to a deep laceration in his right knee, and his time on the shelf was extended when he underwent arthroscopic surgery in June to address cartilage damage. He'll presumably require an extended stint in the minors before returning to the active roster. It's worth noting that the Brewers have promoted top prospect Luis Lara to join Jackson Chourio, Garrett Mitchell and Sal Frelick (shoulder) in Milwaukee's outfield corps since Lockridge went on the IL, so it may be difficult for Lockridge to earn playing time with the big club once he's healthy.