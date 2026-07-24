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Brewers' Brandon Lockridge: Sent out on rehab assignment

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Lockridge (knee) was sent to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday to begin a rehab assignment.

Nashville's game Thursday was postponed by inclement weather, so Lockridge's first rehab game was pushed back a day. The outfielder is recovering from arthroscopic surgery to address cartilage damage in his right knee. Lockridge has not played in a game since early May, so he will likely require more than just a few rehab contests. He's also facing an uncertain playing time situation upon activation, as the Brewers' outfield situation is crowded.

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