Sobotka (illness) has appeared in two games for Triple-A Nashville so far in June, working scoreless innings Thursday and Sunday.

The Brewers acquired Sobotka from Atlanta back on April 6, but he didn't make his organizational debut until nearly two months later after he battled a sinus infection prior to the start of the minor-league season in early May. Now healthy, Sobotka will likely need to impress out of the Nashville bullpen over a handful of outings before Milwaukee considers calling him up.