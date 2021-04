Sobotka was traded from Atlanta to Milwaukee along with Patrick Weigel on Tuesday, with Orlando Arcia going the other way.

Sobotka posted a 1.88 ERA in his 14.1-inning debut in 2018, but he's struggled significantly since then. Over the last two seasons, he owns a 6.89 ERA, with his 26.0 percent strikeout rate not coming close to canceling out his 13.6 percent walk rate. He spent most of last year at Atlanta's alternate training site and will head to Milwaukee's following the move.