Anderson allowed one earned run on two hits and four walks while striking out nine across five innings Saturday against the Cardinals. He did not factor into the decision.

Anderson was effective, allowing only a solo home run to Yadier Molina, in spite of his poor control. However, his lack of command did shorten his start due to prolonged at-bats -- he reached a three-ball count with eight of the 21 batters he faced. He has dealt with inflated walk and home run rates throughout the season, resulting in a 4.37 ERA.