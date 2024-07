The Brewers have selected Levonas with the 67th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

A prep righty from New Jersey, Levonas has a potentially plus fastball/slider combo with shaky control. He has a very projectable 6-foot-2, 170-pound frame, so his arsenal could be filthy in a few years. If he is pounding the zone early in pro ball, his stock could take off.