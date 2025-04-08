The Brewers placed Thomas on 15-day injured list, retroactive to Sunday with left elbow arthritis.

Thomas made the cut for the Brewers' Opening Day roster, but has not had a great start to the year in his two appearances. He surrendered eight earned runs across two innings March 29 at the Yankees and four earned runs through 3.1 innings versus the Reds. His injured list designation is slotted as the day after the appearance against Cincinnati. Thomas will be replaced by Nick Mears (illness), who is returning for the injured list