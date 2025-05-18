The Brewers moved Thomas (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Sunday.

Thomas landed on the IL in early April due to irritation in his left elbow. He received an injection later that month but remains a significant time away from a return to action. Thomas has allowed 12 runs over 5.1 frames across two relief appearances during his time in the majors this season. His move to the 60-day IL cleared room for Easton McGee to be called up and added to the 40-man roster.