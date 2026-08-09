Brewers' Cooper Pratt: Nursing hamstring issue

Manager Pat Murphy said Pratt, who is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins, is undergoing an MRI on his hamstring, Hunter Baumgardt of Fox Sports 920 Milwaukee reports.

The rookie shortstop felt some discomfort during Saturday's contest and believes he could play Sunday, but the club will instead play it safe and send him for medical imaging. Pratt should be considered day-to-day as he continues to be evaluated. David Hamilton is shifting to shortstop Sunday while Andrew Vaughn receives a start at third base.