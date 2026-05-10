Brewers' David Hamilton: Exiting starting nine Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hamilton is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.
The left-handed-hitting Hamilton will hit the bench for the second time in the series while the Yankees send another southpaw (Carlos Rodon) to the hill. Joey Ortiz will step in for Hamilton at shortstop and will bat ninth.
More News
-
Brewers' David Hamilton: Resting against lefty•
-
Brewers' David Hamilton: Career-high four hits in Detroit•
-
Marlins' Eury Perez: Strikes out seven over six innings•
-
Brewers' David Hamilton: Getting rest Saturday•
-
Brewers' David Hamilton: Taking seat against southpaw•
-
Brewers' David Hamilton: Nabs start Opening Day•