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Hamilton is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.

The Brewers have often held Hamilton out of the lineup against left-handed starters this season, but he'll take a seat Wednesday while the Padres send righty Michael King to the mound. With Hamilton on the bench, Milwaukee will go with Joey Ortiz at shortstop and Luis Rengifo at third base.

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