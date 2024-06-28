Williams threw 20 pitches during a bullpen session Wednesday and is scheduled for another 20-pitch session over the weekend, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Williams utilized his full arsenal during Wednesday's session and is on track to throw off the mound again this weekend. While it's unclear if the 28-year-old will require a third bullpen session before being sent on a rehab assignment, he should be back with the Brewers sometime in July.