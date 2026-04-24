Williams (1-1) earned the win over the Twins on Thursday, allowing one run on three hits while striking out two batters over two-thirds of an inning.

The Mets led by three runs entering the ninth inning, and manager Carlos Mendoza intended to immediately deploy Williams for the start of the frame, per Max Goodman of NJ.com. However, miscommunication in the dugout led to fellow reliever Huascar Brazoban -- who finished off the eighth inning -- walking onto the field and crossing the foul line, which meant he had to stay in the game. Brazoban got one out and then exited in favor of Williams, but that meant the latter was no longer in line for a save. Williams didn't have a good outing in any case, yielding three hits and a run, but he was able to hold the lead and was generously granted the win by the official scorer. While that's a small victory for Williams' fantasy managers, it doesn't quell the concern about the veteran reliever's performance of late. After opening the campaign with five straight scoreless outings, Williams has surrendered eight runs over two innings across his past four appearances.