Williams (3-1) blew the save and took the loss Tuesday as the Brewers fell 7-5 to the Twins, failing to record an out and coughing up four runs on three hits and a walk.

Two of the hits off Williams left the yard, including Carlos Correa's first career walk-off homer in the regular season. It's the first blown save of the year in 11 opportunities for the closer, who hadn't given up a run in his prior 10 appearances and saw his ERA jump more than one and a half runs as a result of this performance. Despite this stumble, Williams still sports a 2.08 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 30:11 K:BB through 21.2 innings.