Williams (back) struck out all three batters he faced in a perfect inning during his rehab appearance Sunday with High-A Wisconsin.

Williams has been on the shelf all season while recovering from a pair of stress fractures in his back, but he didn't exhibit any signs of rust in his first game action of 2024. He needed just 14 pitches to strike out the side and generated four swings and misses during his brief time on the mound. The Brewers may have Williams shift his rehab assignment to Double-A Biloxi or Triple-A Nashville for a tougher test following the All-Star break, but the right-hander may not require too many more tune-up outings in the minors if he continues to look as sharp as he did Sunday. Williams should eventually supplant Trevor Megill as the Brewers' preferred option to close games once he's reinstated from the 60-day injured list.