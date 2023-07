Williams issued one walk over 0.2 scoreless innings Friday, striking out two and earning a save against Cincinnati.

Williams entered the game with two runners on base but was able to work around trouble to finish the 7-3 win. He blew a save Wednesday against the Cubs after a nine-inning scoreless streak but was able to rebound in his first outing since the misstep. He brought his ERA back down to 1.95 with a 43:18 K:BB and 19 saves through 32.1 frames.