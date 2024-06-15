Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Saturday that Williams (back) is expected to be cleared to throw off a mound soon, Jack Stern of Brewer Fanatic reports.

Murphy also added that Williams remains on track to return just after the All-Star break, although that would seem to be a tentative timetable given that the reliever has yet to resume throwing off a mound. Williams is working his way back from multiple stress fractures in his back. Trevor Megill has operated as the Brewers' primary closer with Williams on the shelf.